Bangladesh announce their T20I squad for Pakistan series at home

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 17 : The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

The same team locked horns against Sri Lanka, where they won the series 2-1 after going 0-1 down.

Pakistan cricket team have already reached Dhaka, where all three matches of the series will be played.

The three-match series between the two sides will take place on July 20, 22 and 24 and all the matches of this series will take place at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The hosts arrived in Dhaka today after defeating Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I of the series by eight wickets in Colombo.

Right-hand batter Litton Das became the first Bangladesh skipper to win two overseas T20I series. Earlier last year in December, the wicketkeeper-batter helped his national side register a 3-0 win in the T20I series against West Indies.

Bangladesh's batting lineup is currently in great form, with Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, and Shamim Hossain all playing key roles in their victories over Sri Lanka. In the third T20I, offspinner Mahedi Hasan was the standout performer with impressive figures of 4 for 11, while Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman capped off the series with remarkable economy rates of under six runs per over.

However, Bangladesh's most recent T20I series against Pakistan ended in a 3-0 loss in Lahore during May-June this year. Pakistan has dominated Bangladesh so far in the shortest format of the game, winning 19 out of the 22 T20Is played between the two teams.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is against Pakistan:

Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor