Bangladesh beat India to win inaugural SCG Multicultural Cup

Sydney, Dec 12 Bangladesh won the inaugural SCG Multicultural Cup 2023, held at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, defeating India in the final.

SCG witnessed a dazzling showcase of multicultural cricket talent at the event with eight community teams, representing diverse cultures, converging at the iconic venue for a tournament that transcended borders and celebrated unity through sports.

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia, adding to the grandeur of the occasion, cricket legends Brett Lee and Russel Arnold were present, offering their support and adding to the excitement of the tournament.

Reflecting on the significance of this amazing community cricket tournament, Lee expressed, "This event provides players with the incredible opportunity to fulfill a dream by playing at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. It brings communities together and celebrates diversity, showcasing the power of cricket to unite.”

Nick Hockley remarked, "What a fantastic event organized by Kamil Khan, this event will bring the community together and promote diversity, fostering a spirit of unity through the love of cricket."

Kamil Khan, the force behind the event, said: "The SCG Multicultural Cup shows how cricket brings diverse communities together. It reflects our shared love for the sport, and events like these play a big role in creating a sense of belonging and togetherness.

The SCG Multicultural Cup 2023 concluded with a grand award ceremony, honoring the participating teams and celebrating the success of an event that not only showcased cricketing excellence but also championed the values of diversity, inclusivity, and unity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor