Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of World Cup

New Delhi [India], November 8 : Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2023 due to an injury to his left index finger, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

As per ICC, Shakib sustained the injury while batting in Bangladesh's penultimate league game against Sri Lanka on Monday.

After the game, an X-ray revealed a fracture, ruling him out of Bangladesh's match against Australia in Pune on November 11.

Bangladesh team's physio Bayjedul Islam Khan gave details on the injury.

"Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab," Islam Khan was quoted as saying by ICC.

Shakib produced a match-winning 82 knock from 65 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes, to help his team beat Sri Lanka by three wickets.

He recorded 2/57 with the ball earlier in the day. He was named Player of the Match for his outstanding all-around effort in a tough match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor