Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusinghe names Shakib Al Hasan's successor

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 17 : Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe named Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the player who is ready to step up when veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan decided to have his last dance.

Shakib, 37, is walking into the twilight stage of his career. There is a possibility that he could retire from the ODI format after the conclusion of next year's Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Hathurusinghe feels Miraz is ready to step up for Bangladesh when Shakib decides to retire from cricket.

"Shakib [has] always played a huge part in Bangladesh cricket whenever he is available and playing well. I mean, obviously, he gives us the luxury to balance the team the way we want, whether we want to play extra bowlers or extra batsmen because of his all-round capabilities. So he gives that adaptability as well as a huge experience," Hathurusinghe said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"He is probably one of the longest international players going around, and then he is coming from playing countless matches, and he is in good shape. So he brings a lot into the team, not only his skill set but otherwise as well," Hathurusinghe added.

Miraz showed his class during Bangladesh's historic Test series win over Pakistan. In two Tests, he garnered 155 runs at an average of 77.50. He was also the leading wicket-taker in the series, with 10 scalps at an average of 18.60.

"And, Miraz, I would say he is the most improved Bangladesh cricketer for the last five to six years. He is ready to take over whenever Shakib moves out. I think he has developed his batting, and obviously his bowling has always been his strength, his No.1. Now I think he has improved his batting as well, and on the field, he is a gun fielder," he added.

Bangladesh's biggest threat during their Test series in India will be posed by the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

To counterattack the spin threat, Bangladesh will be relying on their experienced batter, Mushfiqur Rahim. The 37-year-old practices sweep shots and its variations against off-spinners.

"I think Mushfiq actually mentioned to me his record on the way to India in the flight. He said, I average 55 coach, you forget about that. He is a phenomenal player, and for a long time, the way he prepared, I haven't seen anyone prepare that much detail-wise. So the one I haven't seen is probably Sachin Tendulkar...something like that. Close to all the reports that I have read about him, Mushfiq is like that. He is just a professional, a thorough professional when it comes to cricket," Hathurusinghe remarked.

The two-match series will kick off on Thursday in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The second red-ball game will begin on September 27 in Kanpur.

