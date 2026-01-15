Bangladesh Cricket Board distances itself from director's remarks, assures action amid cricketers' outrage

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 15 : The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed regret over controversial remarks made by director, M Nazmul Islam, clarifying that the comments do not reflect the Board's official stance and warning of disciplinary action for conduct that disrespects players or harms the reputation of Bangladesh cricket.

According to a release, the statement comes amid growing backlash from cricketers, with the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) issuing an ultimatum demanding the resignation of BCB Director M Nazmul Islam over his remarks targeting senior players, including former captain Tamim Iqbal.

"The Board expresses its sincere regret for remarks that may be deemed inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful. Such comments do not reflect the values, principles, or official position of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, nor do they align with the standards of conduct expected from individuals entrusted with the responsibility of serving Bangladesh cricket," the release stated.

"The BCB reiterates that it does not endorse or take responsibility for any statement or remark made by any director or Board member unless issued formally through the Board's designated spokesperson or the Media & Communications Department. Any statements made outside these authorised channels are personal in nature and should not be interpreted as representing the views or policies of the Board," it added.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board also assured that it will take appropriate disciplinary action against any individual whose conduct or comments show disrespect towards cricketers or cause harm to the reputation and integrity of Bangladesh cricket.

"The Board unequivocally reaffirms its full support for and respect towards all cricketers, past and present, who have represented the country with dedication and pride. Players remain at the heart of Bangladesh cricket, and their contributions and welfare continue to be a top priority. The BCB remains committed to protecting the interests, dignity, and well-being of its players and to upholding professionalism, accountability, and mutual respect across all levels of the game," as per the release.

Earlier, former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal was derided as an "Indian agent" by none other than BCB director M Najmul Islam after Iqbal called for a dialogue to resolve current tensions in cricketing ties between the two nations due to the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Amid uncertainty about Bangladesh's visit to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, former men's team captain Tamim Iqbal said the BCB should resolve the issue through dialogue, keeping the country's cricketing interests and future at the forefront. Tamim made this statement on the sidelines of the trophy-unveiling ceremony of the Zia Inter-University Cricket Tournament at the City Club ground on January 9.

"Since I am not involved [with the BCB], like any other regular person, I am finding things out through the media. But I am sure those dealing with these matters have a lot more information. So in that regard, I should not suddenly be making comments. What I am saying, however, is that Bangladesh cricket's interest, future and everything else must be considered before making such a decision. There is nothing better than if something can be resolved through dialogue," Tamim had earlier said as per The Daily Star.

Bangladesh's visit to India for their T20 WC fixtures is uncertain as of now, with the BCB putting forth a request to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate its matches outside India due to keeping "safety, security concerns" of players in mind. This request came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release pacer Mustafizur from their IPL 2026 squad, and the move was carried out, amid atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Tamim Iqbal said that sensitive issues should be discussed internally within the board before any public comments, as statements can be hard to retract. He again emphasised that Bangladesh cricket's future takes priority, and since most funding comes from the ICC, decisions should focus on what benefits the sport in the country.

"What I feel, and I think I would have done the same if I were there, is that since this is a sensitive issue, before making public comments, we would discuss the matter ourselves [within the board]. Because when you make a public comment, right or wrong, it becomes difficult to step back from that position. Bangladesh cricket's future comes before everything else, and 90 to 95 per cent of the finances come from the ICC, so decisions have to be made based on what will help Bangladesh cricket," Tamim added.

The BCB Director's remark had angered cricket fans nationwide, and several of Tamim's teammates had also expressed outrage.

Standing by Tamim, players including Mominul Haque, Taskin Ahmed and Taijul Islam had posted statements on social media one after another, protesting the director's comment.

