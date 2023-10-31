"Bangladesh have seven seamers, it is nice pack of guys": Bowling coach Allan Donald

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 31 : Ahead of Bangladesh's clash against Pakistan in the 31st match of the World Cup at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, the team's bowling coach Allan Donald said that the pacers were a little bit undervalued.

In a video shared by ICC on its official social media handle, former cricketer Allan Donald said that there has been a transformation in Bangladesh bowlers.

"There has been a transformation in Bangladesh bowlers. I think it has always been there. The discussion one-on-one and group was always that they were a little bit undervalued. So, I had to change the mindset of the bowlers. We don't have that aggression but we have that skill. The bowlers train vigorously," he said.

"When I first went to Dhaka and Mirpur, what I heard was 'Welcome to spin country' because that's the way we win games here... Now Bangladesh have seven seamers and it is a nice pack of guys to work with. These players just wanna learn and ask great questions, sometimes I have to take backward steps to let them figure things out," he added.

Talking on the same video, Bangladesh pacer Taslkin Ahmed said that in recent years they have been doing well. He also added that mindset is very important and everyone really works hard in the training.

"In the last few years, we have been doing well. Yes, mindset is very important and everyone really works hard in the training," Taskin said.

Bangladesh have lost five of their six matches and now have an exceedingly difficult task to move up.

Shakib Al Hasan's side is ninth in the standings with just two points.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (Wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

