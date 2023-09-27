Bangladesh launch new jersey for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 27 : Following the announcement of their 15-member squad for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh have also launched their jersey for the tournament.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and his teammates unboxed the brand new kit that features green in prominence with shades of red on the front on Tuesday.

Bangladesh head into the Cricket World Cup after a 2-0 loss in the ODI series against New Zealand at home, as per ICC.

In the final ODI on Tuesday, Bangladesh was skittled out for just 171 runs in 34.3 overs, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto offering resistance with his 76-run knock in 84 balls with 10 fours. Mahmudullah (21) was another player to touch the 20-run mark.

Adam Milne (4/34) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ.

With the help of knocks from Will Young (70 in 80 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Henry Nicholls (50* in 86 balls with four boundaries and a six), NZ chased down the target with seven wickets and more than 15 overs in hand.

Bangladesh play two World Cup warm-up fixtures against Sri Lanka and England respectively before opening their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan at Dharamsala on October 7.

Tamim Iqbal missed out on selection in the squad that was named on Tuesday shortly after New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in the third ODI in Dhaka to seal a 2-0 series victory.

Tamim will miss the tournament in India after the player complained of discomfort in his back following the New Zealand match, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Bangladesh's ODI World Cup Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (vice-capt), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah.

