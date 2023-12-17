Bangladesh lifts 2023 edition of U19 Asia Cup following 195 run win over UAE

Dubai [UAE], December 17 : Bangladesh lifted the 2023 edition of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) U19 Asia Cup by beating UAE by 195 runs in Dubai on Sunday.

Bangladesh and UAE reached the finals of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) U19 Asia Cup, following wins over India and Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

UAE won the toss and opted to field first. After removing Jishan Alam (7) early at a score of 14, a 125-run partnership for the second wicket between Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and Chowdhur Md Rizwan (60 in 71 balls, with four boundaries and a six) lifted Bangladesh out of trouble.

Shibli went on to smash a century, scoring 129 in 149 balls, with 12 fours and a six. He put on another big partnership of 86 runs with Ariful Islam (50 in 40 balls, with six fours) and helped Bangladesh cross the 200-run mark.

In the midst of regular wickets falling later, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, the skipper scored a vital 21 in 11 balls, with two fours and a six, taking Bangladesh to 282/8 in 50 overs.

Ayman Ahamed (4/52) was the leading wicket-taker for UAE. Omid Rehman took two scalps while Hardik Pai and Dhruv Parashar got one each.

In the chase of 283 runs, UAE never looked like a threat. They lost wickets at regular intervals, with only Dhruv Parashar (25* in 40 balls, with two fours) and Akshat Rai (11) scoring in double figures.

UAE was bundled out for 87 runs in 24.5 overs.

Rohanat Doullah Borson (3/26) and Maruf Mridha (3/29) were the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. Iqbal Hossain Emon and Sheikh Paevez Jibon also took two wickets.

Shibli's ton earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

