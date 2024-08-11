Bangladesh Name 16-Man Squad for Two-Match Test Series in Pakistan; Taskin Ahmed Returns

The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced on Sunday that Taskin Ahmed has been included in the 15-player squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan, which will start in Rawalpindi on August 21.Taskin, who last featured in a Test match in June 2023, had taken a hiatus from red-ball cricket to focus on recovering from a shoulder injury. He has recently expressed a desire to return to Test cricket, and the BCB believes he is capable of handling longer-format games. Gazi Ashraf Hossain, chairman of the national selection panel, explained the decision to include Taskin: "We have named five pacers in the squad, with the understanding that Taskin will only participate in the second Test. Since he hasn't bowled in a Test match since June last year, we've decided to include him in the Bangladesh 'A' team for the second four-day match against Pakistan A to help him regain his rhythm for longer formats."

He also noted that some pacers might join the 'A' team for the one-day matches, necessitating backups. "Our attack is diverse, with bowlers capable of both pace and swing, and I am eager to see them compete against top-class batters," Hossain added.The Bangladesh A team is currently engaged in a series in Pakistan, featuring two four-day matches and three one-day games. Cricbuzz had previously reported that Shahadat Hossain would likely not be included in the Test squad, and he, along with pacer Mushfiq Hasan, has been omitted from the final selection. Shakib al Hasan and Shoriful Islam have been included in the squad despite their extended absence from Test cricket. Hossain emphasized, "We focused on selecting our best players for the Test format. This is a well-balanced squad. Players like Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, and Shakib Al Hasan, who have collectively played 216 Test matches, bring invaluable experience."

He also highlighted the significant contributions of Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who have accumulated over 350 wickets between them. "We expect players like Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Kumar Das, and others to rise to the occasion. To be competitive against Pakistan, we will need a team effort," Hossain stated. Acknowledging the challenge of playing against Pakistan, especially on their home turf, he added, "It’s good that we will have extra time to prepare in Lahore. Some players currently in Pakistan with the Bangladesh A side will join the national team for the Test series, and their familiarity with the conditions should be beneficial."The Bangladesh team is scheduled to depart for Pakistan on August 12 for the two ICC World Test Championship matches, with the first Test starting on August 21 and the second on August 30.



