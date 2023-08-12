Bangladesh name Asia Cup 2023 squad, Tanzid Hasan receives maiden call-up

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 12 : Shakib Al Hasan will lead Bangladesh's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023, beginning 30 August onwards, with 22-year-old top-order batter Tanzid Hasan being given a maiden national side call-up.

Shakib was recently named as the new Bangladesh captain after Tamim Iqbal stepped down from the post last week.

Hasan, along with Mohammad Naim are two of the opening batters who will act as a cover for veteran Tamim Iqbal, who is missing the tournament due to a back injury, as per ESPNCricinfo. Hasan had scored three half-centuries in the recently concluded ACC Emerging Asia Cup and had a strong Dhaka Premier League (DPL) last season.

The players to have received a recall into the national side are Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed.

Naim played against Afghanistan in T20Is last month. Shamim's performances against Afghanistan also got him included in the ODI side recently, while Mahedi's selection will boost the spin bowling attack. Mahedi did not have a great DPL season but performed way better in ACC Emerging Asia Cup.

A huge question that selectors faced while picking up the squad was related to the veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah, who last played in the ODI series against England in March this year, following which he missed two ODI series against Ireland and one against Afghanistan last month. The selectors said that he was "rested". But he is out of contention, as likes of Shamim, Afif Hossain and Mahedi made it to the team ahead of him.

Tamim, who also gave up on ODI captaincy, is currently in rehab for his injury, having met a specialist in London last month and is working to stay fit for the ODI series against New Zealand starting from September 21 onwards.

Taijul Islam and Rony Talukdar, who were in the ODI squad against Afghanistan last month, were left out of the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh will start their Asia Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on August 31.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim.

