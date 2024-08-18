Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy doubtful for Pakistan Test series

New Delhi [India], August 18 : The Bangladesh Cricket Team could recieve a major setback ahead of the Pakistan Test series as the opening batter of the team Mahmudul Hasan Joy is set to miss the tour after sustaining a groin injury.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the management of the Bangladesh Team has conveyed that it will take at least two weeks for the player to get fully recovered from his injury.

Mahmudul is currently in Pakistan where he played a four-day practice match match for the Bangladesh A side agsainst Pakistan A team where he scored 65 runs oiut of the total runs (122) his team scored in the first innings.

The Bangladesh team left for Pakistan on Monday for two matches of the ICC World Test Championship in Rawalpindi and Karachi respectively.

The first match of the series will kick start on August 21 while the second match will be played from August 30. The squad will assemble in Lahore and will train at the Gaddafi Stadium from 14-16 August before travelling to Islamabad on 17 August for the first Test.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed.

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor