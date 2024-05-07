Bangladesh overcome Zimbabwe's resilience to clinch series with 9-run win in 3rd T20I

Chattogram [Bangladesh], May 7 : Bangladesh clinched the five-match T20I series with a nail-biting defence over Zimbabwe following their 9-run run triumph in the third match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Tuesday.

A late surge from Faraz Akram 34*(19) rattled Bangladesh's nerves but they held on to their nerves to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Unlike the previous two games, Zimbabwe won the toss and put Bangladesh to bat and they managed to crawl to 165/5.

In reply, Zimbabwe's opening batters once again had trouble stitching partnerships and getting their innings going against a fierce bowling line-up.

While chasing 166, just like the previous two matches, Zimbabwe were reduced to 48/4 and had their backs against the wall.

Johnathan Campbell and Faraz Akram raised an unprecedented hope of making a comeback in the series with their 54-run partnership.

But left-arm orthodox spinner Tanvir Islam provided the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Campbell (21), which led to Akram waging a lone war right till the final ball.

18 runs in the 17th over, brought Zimbabwe back on the track. Another big over was all Zimbabwe needed to get across the finish line but it never came.

Clinical overs from Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib laid the foundation for a successful Bangladesh defence.

Zimbabwe ended their innings on 156/9, nine runs short of making the series 2-1.

Earlier in the innings, after being put to bat, Bangladesh batters showed their intention to put a massive score on the board but struggled to achieve their motive.

Zimbabwe bowlers had the hosts cornered at one point when they managed to restrict Bangladesh to 60/3 in 9 overs.

Bangladesh dictated the flow with Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali's 87-run partnership.

Towhid and Jaker timed their innings to perfection throughout the middle phase. They kept the run rate on a healthy note and found the fence at every possible opportunity. Towhid raised his bat for his maiden T20I fifty with a single on the first ball of the 18th over.

Towhid (57) and Jaker (44) were castled by Zimbabwe's quick Blessing Muzarabani in the 19th over which put a dent in Bangladesh's hopes of reaching the 180-run mark.

The duo managed to take Bangladesh past the 160-run mark. Zimbabwe's fielding woes helped Bangladesh on its crusade for a competitive total.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 165/5 (Towhid Hridoy 57, Jaker Ali 44; Blessing Muzarabani 3-14) vs Zimbabwe (Faraz Akram 34*, Johnathan Campbell 21; Mohammad Saifuddin 3-42).

