Bangladesh pacer Taksin Ahmed aims to hit 150km/hr speed

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 : Ahead of the match against New Zealand, Bangladeshi pacer Taskin Ahmed aims to achieve the bowling speed of 150km/hr, to become the first bowler to cross the mark for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh will take on the Kiwis in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Chennai on Friday. While New Zealand has registered two wins in two games so far, Bangladesh has one win and one loss in the tournament.

"If I can tick 150 for Bangladesh I will be happy, no one has done it before so I would love to ball 150 and take more wickets than this," Taskin said in a video released by ICC.

The Bangladesh bowler also spoke about his debut match against India in 2014 where he emerged as a sensation, taking a five-wicket haul in his first ODI match.

"I had never expected that I would get five wickets in my debut match. I was really keen to do well in that game but that was a dream debut against India," he added.

Taskin also mentioned his journey of making a comeback to the team after being dropped out in the World Cup 2019.

"I was not in the squad of the 2019 World Cup, and that day was hard on me, I almost cried that day.

"I was determined that I have to play one more game for my country. All used to say that I am finished, I am done. As humans, if want to achieve something you are really dedicated to it. God will give you," Taskin added.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

