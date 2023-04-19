Bangladesh rest seniors for white-ball series against Sri Lanka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 19 : Bangladesh have named their 16-member squad for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in April and May.

The selectors have decided to rest senior members Salma Khatun and Rumana Ahmed for the white-ball series in Sri Lanka, with workload management coming into key consideration.

The pair are two of Bangladesh's key figures, having featured in 274 international matches for Bangladesh. The squad will also be without the services of pacer Marufa Akter, who will miss the series due to her upcoming exams.

Bangladesh have included Sanjida Akther Maghla, Fariha Islam Trishna, Rabeya and Sultana Khatun to fill the gaps in the squad. Khatun could be in line to make her international debut for Bangladesh, having yet to be capped by the national side.

The squad will be led by the talismc Nigar Sultana Joty and will depart for Sri Lanka on April 25.

They will start off the tour with a three-match ODI series, set to be played between April 29 and May 4 at the P Sara Oval in Colombo. The matches will be a part of the ICC Women's Championship.

The three T20Is will be played on May 9, May 11 and May 12 at the SSC Ground in Colombo.

Bangladesh squad: (Captain), Fargana Hoque Pinky, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Mst Sanjida Akther Maghla, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Fariha Islam Trishna, Mst Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun.

