Bangladesh target T20I series sweep against UAE

Sharjah [UAE], May 19 : Bangladesh captain Litton Das is hoping for a more polished performance from his team as they aim to complete a series sweep over the United Arab Emirates in the second T20I in Sharjah on Monday, as per the official website of ICC.

The Asian side registered a 27-run victory over UAE in the series opener on Saturday, but suffered a few worrying moments late in the match as the hosts threatened to chase down the victory target of 192.

It was a superb century from young opener Parvez Hossain Emon and a mature display from their bowlers that got Bangladesh over the line in the series opener, but Das wants his side to be more ruthless under his captaincy regime and is looking for an even better performance on Monday.

"The wicket was very good for batting and the way Emon batted was outstanding," Das said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"But we have to finish better. We couldn't score much in the last three overs," he added.

"I always know my bowlers can bounce back at any time as I trust our bowling unit," he noted.

"That said, credit to the UAE batters as well. They batted very well in the middle overs and we need to learn from this - to understand what kind of bowling works on this pitch," he said.

"The way all the bowlers bowled and showed composure was impressive. It looked 50-50 in the middle overs, but they pulled it back brilliantly," Das remarked.

Emon's innings in the series opener exemplified the new-found aggression that Das wants Bangladesh to play with ahead of next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with the 22-year-old joining Tamim Iqbal when becoming just the second player from the country to score a century in a men's T20I contest.

Emon smashed five fours and a record-breaking nine sixes against the hapless UAE attack, admitting after the game he was thrilled to join Iqbal in an exclusive club for Bangladesh batters.

"I was well aware of Tamim bhai's (record) as he scored that hundred against Oman (at the 2016 T20 World Cup) and I try to watch all his games," Emon said after his 54-ball innings.

"After returning home, I remembered that Tamim bhai scored the first century. I am happy because I used to watch Tamim's games as a child and now my name is right next to his," he added.

