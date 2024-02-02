Bangladesh to host Sri Lanka for white-ball and two-match Test series

New Delhi [India], February 2 : Bangladesh will host Sri Lanka for the three-match white ball series and two World Test Championship (WTC) matches in Sylhet and Chattogram in March later this year.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh.

This will mark the first time Bangladesh won't play at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka in a Test series since they played their first match. During the two-match series, the Shere Bangla National Stadium will play host to the Australian women's team.

Sri Lanka will land in Dhaka on March 1, the day when the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will conclude. The series will begin with both teams engaging in a three-match T20I series in Sylhet on March 4, 6 and 9.

After the conclusion of the T20I series, both teams will travel to Chattogram to square off in a three-match ODI series which will be played on March 13, 15 and 18. The first two ODIs of the series will be day-night clashes.

After the conclusion of the white-ball series, both teams will return to Sylhet for the two-match Test series which will begin on March 22 and then both teams will travel back to Chattogram to play the second Test of the two-match series.

