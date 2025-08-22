Bangladesh unveils 16-member squad for Asia Cup, Litton Das to lead

New Delhi [India], August 22 : Litton Das is set to lead the Bangladesh cricket team in the upcoming Asia Cup, as a 16-member squad was announced on Friday.

The squad unveiled by the Bangladesh Cricket Board will also feature against the Netherlands in a three-game T20I series preceding the Asia Cup, as per the ICC website.

The side sees the return of wicketkeeper-batter Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, who has received a call-up to the Bangladesh T20I side after almost three years.

The 31-year-old had last featured in the format during the 2022 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Featuring the finest teams in Asia, the upcoming eight-team tournament will be a crucial step in Bangladesh's journey towards the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year.

The tournament, taking place from September 9-28 in the United Arab Emirates, will feature eight teams competing for the coveted trophy. The event will be played in T20I format and will form an essential preparation for sides ahead of next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The tournament opener is placed between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong are in Group B.

Bangladesh will play their first fixture in the Asia Cup on September 11 against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.

Apart from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, all the other teams are yet to announce their squad for the Asia Cup. This will be the third edition of the T20 Asia Cup. India won the inaugural edition back in 2016, and Sri Lanka are the defending champions.

Bangladesh Asia Cup squad: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Shaif Uddin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor