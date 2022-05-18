Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Extreme heat forces umpire Richard Kettleborough to leave the field

The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka temporarily came to a halt on Wednesday when umpire Richard Kettleborough had to leave the field due to illness. The scorching heat in Chattogram – the venue of the first Test – had an effect on the proceedings as Kettleborough left the field ahead of the 139th over of the game. TV umpire Joe Wilson replaced the English umpire on the field. The players took a drink break following the incident, and were seen having drinks under giant umbrellas, owing to the hot weather in the city.

Bangladesh took a first innings lead of 68 runs on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. After Sri Lanka posted 393, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim scored centuries as Bangladesh reached a total of 465. Tamim and Mahmudul Hasan Joy added 162 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed on 58. The hosts then lost two more wickets in quick succession before Mushfiqur and Litton Das steadied their ship. Das was dismissed on 88 while the wicketkeeper-batter was castled on a score of 105. Earlier, Angelo Mathews' marathon knock of 199 had propelled Sri Lanka to a total of 397. Initially, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.