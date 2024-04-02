Bangladesh's Fariha Trisna scripts history, first pacer to get two hat-tricks in women's T20Is

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 2 : Bangladesh's Fariha Trisna scripted history by becoming the first pacer to bag two hat-tricks in women's T20Is.

During the second T20I against Australia on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Fariha bagged a rare hat-trick by claiming wickets of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, and Beth Mooney in the final over of the innings and ended the game with impressive figures of 4/19.

According to ICC website, she became the first pacer to bag two hat-tricks in women's T20Is.

When Fariha came out to bowl the final over, Australia had already sailed to a good total and put a target of 162 for Bangladesh to chase.

Fariha bagged her first hat-trick in the T20Is in the Women's Asia Cup game against Malaysia in October 2022.

Fariha is just the third Bangladesh bowler to take a hat-trick in Women's T20Is after spinners Fahima Khatun and Rumana Ahmed.

The third and final T20I of the ongoing Bangladesh-Australia series will be played at the same venue in Dhaka on April 4.

Replying to Australia, Bangladesh failed to get their innings an ideal start and wickets kept falling at regular intervals. The hosts ended up suffering a massive 58-run defeat as they could make only 103/9.

For Australia Ash Gardner and Molineux stood out with the ball as they claimed three wickets each. With their emphatic triumph, Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

