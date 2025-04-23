Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz reaches 200 Test wickets milestone during Test against Zimbabwe

Sylhet [Bangladesh], April 23 : Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz had a memorable outing during the first Test against Zimbabwe at Sylhet, as he became the third Bangladesh bowler to get 200 Test scalps and the player with the most ten-wicket hauls for his country.

Miraz reached these milestones during the first Test at Sylhet, picking up figures of 5/52 in 20.2 overs during the first innings. Later, defending 174 runs for his side, Miraz made sure his side did not go down without a fight despite a 95-run opening stand from the visitors as he picked up 5/50 in 22.1 overs.

He registered the figures of 10/102 in the match, but could not prevent his side from going down by three wickets.

Other than Miraz, the other bowlers with 200 Test wickets are Shakib al Hasan (246 wickets in 71 Tests), Taijul Islam (219 wickets in 52 Tests). Miraz now has 200 wickets in 52 Tests at an average of 32.42, with best figures of 7/58 in an innings, 12 five wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. A 66-run partnership between Mominul Haque (56 in 105 balls, with six fours and a six) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (40 in 69 balls, with six fours) was a major highlight of the first innings as the hosts put up 191 on the board in 61 overs.

Wellington Masakadza (3/21) and Muzarabani (3/50) were the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe. Wessly Madhevere (2/2) and Victor Nyauchi (2/74) were also among the wickets.

In their first innings, half-centuries came from Brian Bennett (57 in 64 balls, with 11 fours) and Sean Williams (59 in 108 balls, with six fours and two sixes). An opening partnership of 69 runs between Brian and Ben Curran (18) and a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket between Williams and Wessly Madhevere (24 in 33 balls, with a four and six) were standouts in the Zimbabwe innings as the visitors took an 82-run lead, posting 273 in 80.2 overs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5/52) was the star for Bangladesh with a brilliant five-wicket haul and Nahid Rana (3/74) also shined with a three-wicket spell.

In their second innings, Bangladesh could make just 255 runs in 79.2 overs. A 60-run second-wicket stand between Mahmudul Hasan Joy (33 in 65 balls, with six fours) and Mominul Haque (47 in 84 balls, with six fours) and a 65-run stand between Haque and skipper Shanto (60 in 105 balls, with seven fours) looked to take the hosts towards a big score.

But the visitors contained the other coming batters well, except for Jaker Ali (58 in 111 balls, with four boundaries and a six), who stuck around till the end, making sure Bangladesh crossed 250-run mark.

Muzarabani was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe, with 6/72. Masakadza also took 2/20.

Bangladesh led by 173 runs and set the visitors 174 runs to win. A 95-run opening stand between Brian (54 in 81 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Curran (44 in 75 balls, with seven fours) did plenty of damage, even though Miraz (5/50) fought valiantly with another five-wicket haul. Madhevere (19*) and Richard Ngarava (4*) helped Zimbabwe reach the target with three wickets left.

Muzarabani took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

