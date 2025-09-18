Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim to play historic 100th Test against Ireland in November

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 18 : Bangladesh veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim is likely to play his 100th Test at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium when his team faces Ireland in the second Test of the two-match series on November 19.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Cricket Ireland has agreed to play both Test matches, having initially wanted an ODI series, reportedly in place of a second Test. Sylhet will host the first Test beginning November 11.

Mushfiqur is a veteran of 98 Tests and will become the first Bangladesh cricketer to reach a century of Test matches played, having made his Test debut as an 18-year-old at Lord's in 2005 against England, becoming the second-youngest to play a Test at the venue after Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar.

He is Bangladesh's leading Test run-getter, with 6,328 runs in 181 innings at an average of 38.12, with 12 centuries and 27 fifties, including a best score of 219*, which came against Zimbabwe in 2020 and is the highest individual Test score by a Bangladeshi batter.

After these two tests, the T20I series of three matches will be played, with matches taking place on November 27 and 29 in Chattogram and in Dhaka on December 2.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) also announced on Wednesday that West Indies will be touring Bangladesh for six white-ball matches in October, three ODIs and T20Is each. Three ODIs will be played on October 18, 20 and 23, and the three T20Is on October 27 and 30 and November 1.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) Future Tours Programme, the December-January window will stay free for Bangladesh, with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) likely to take place at that time. The T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka will follow it in February.

Bangladesh's 2025-26 calendar also features home series against Pakistan and New Zealand.

