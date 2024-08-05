Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed likely to feature in Test series against Pakistan

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 5 : Bangladesh could get some boost in the form of the return of pacer Taskin Ahmed for their tour to Pakistan later this month.

Taskin hasn't played a Test match in more than 12 months and battled a shoulder injury during the lead-up to the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, as per ICC.

But with a crucial ICC World Test Championship series in Pakistan next on the agenda for Bangladesh, Taskin is eyeing a return to five-day cricket should his body hold up to the rigours of bowling longer spells according to team physio Bayjedul Islam.

"Taskin has played in the T20 format of late. So, he did not bowl for long spells during this period. He had a shoulder issue, which he even got rechecked during the T20 World Cup," he said as quoted by ICC.

"The thing is, the damage he had at that time, is exactly the same now as it has not aggravated. A player can play by managing these (types of injuries). If he continues his rehabilitation and the workouts, Taskin is definitely available (for Tests)," he added.

Taskin is currently at a training camp alongside teammates in preparation for the two-match series in Pakistan having recently played a trio of T20 matches in Sri Lanka for the Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League.

The 29-year-old has played just 13 Test matches for Bangladesh since debuting against New Zealand in 2017 and both he and Bayjedul are aware he will need to bowl longer spells if he return to five-day cricket.

"But as for bowling workload in Tests where you need to bowl longer spells, a player needs to get up to that speed. So, he will try to do that and if he feels better then he can definitely play in Tests," Bayjedul added.

Bangladesh currently sit in equal seventh place on the World Test Championship standings and desperately need a pair of positive results in Pakistan to stay in touch with the event pacesetters.

The two-match series in Pakistan commences in Rawalpindi on August 21, with the second and final Test of the series taking place in Karachi from August 30.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor