Baroda, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai to host upcoming WPL 2025

New Delhi [India], January 16 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. The third edition of the women's T20 tournament will be held in four cities - Baroda, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai, as stated in a release from WPL.

The tournament will kick off on February 14 at the newly built BCA Stadium in Baroda, where the Gujarat Giants (GG) will square off against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-octane season opener.

Baroda will host a total of six matches before the action shifts to Bengaluru, where RCB will play their first home game against the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI), champions of the first WPL edition, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 21.

RCB will have three more opportunities to entertain their home crowd as they host UP Warriorz (UPW) on February 24, Gujarat Giants (GG) on February 27 and Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 1. Adding to the excitement, Lucknow will make its debut as a WPL venue this season, with UPW playing three matches at their home ground from March 3.

The final leg of the tournament will unfold in Mumbai, with the iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI) hosting the last two league matches and the two high-stakes Playoff games. Mumbai Indians will conclude the league stage with back-to-back home games against GG and RCB on March 10 and 11 respectively.

The battle for supremacy will reach its peak in the playoffs, with the table-toppers earning a direct berth in the final. The second and third-placed teams will clash in what promises to be a thrilling Eliminator on Thursday, March 13, for a chance to compete in the grand finale. The ultimate showdown for the coveted trophy is scheduled for Saturday, March 15.

The release from WPL stated that all the matches in the third edition will be single-headers.

