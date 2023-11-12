Bas de Leede overtakes his father to achieve remarkable feat in WC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 : Netherlands pacer Bas de Leede overtook his father Tim de Leede and became the player with the most wickets for the Dutch side in the World Cup. De Leede made the landmark in the 45th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 against India at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

With 15 wickets in the prestigious tournament, Bas de Leede holds the top place on the 'Most wickets for the Netherlands in WCs' list. De Leede's father, Tim de Leede stands in second place with 14 wickets.

Meanwhile, De Leede's teammates Logan van Beek and Paul van Meekeren stand in third and fourth place respectively with 12 wickets each.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted 410/4 in the first inning.

Shreyas Iyer (128* in 94 balls with 10 fours and five sixes) and KL (102) led India's onslaught on the Netherlands. But knocks from Rohit Sharma (61 in 54 balls with eight fours and two sixes), Shubman Gill (51 in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Virat Kohli (51 in 56 balls, with five fours and a six) laid down the foundation.

Bas de Leede (2/82) was the leading wicket-taker for the Netherlands. Paul Van Meekeren (1/90) and Roelof van der Merwe (1/53) also took a wicket each.

India needs to defend 411 runs to complete nine wins in nine matches and end the league stage on high and the Netherlands needs to score these runs to secure an ICC Champions Trophy spot.

