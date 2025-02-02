Lahore [Pakistan], February 2 : Former cricketer Basit Ali believes Pakistan's top batting star Babar Azam's position in the team will remain unaffected even if he fails to deliver in the upcoming Champions Trophy.

The Champions Trophy is 17 days away from commencing in Karachi, with the defending champions, Pakistan, taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener on February 19.

With Saim Ayub ruled out of the marquee event due to an injury, Fakhar Zaman's opening partner is being speculated widely.

During the squad announcement on Friday, national selector Asad Shafiq admitted that Babar and Saud Shakeel stand in contention to open alongside Fakhar.

Basit hopes that Babar delivers for the defending champions in the tournament. But he quickly pointed out that the former captain's place in the team would remain untouched if he came out to open the innings for Pakistan. According to the 54-year-old, a fruitful campaign or a dry spell will play in Babar's favour.

"Babar's place in the team will remain unaffected, irrespective of his performance in the Champions Trophy. I hope Babar performs. If he performs, he will say I played for Pakistan. If he doesn't perform, he will say I was forcefully made to open," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team, having done so since Babar stepped down from the position after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Before playing the tournament opener, Pakistan will feature in the tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand to bolster their preparations for the title defence.

The tri-series will begin with New Zealand squaring off against Pakistan in the Gadaffi Stadium on February 8. The Kiwis will then go on to face South Africa on February 10 in a day match.

After the conclusion of the first two games, the ODI action will shift from Rawalpindi to Karachi, with Pakistan taking on South Africa on February 12 in a day/night match. The final will be held on February 14 at the same venue, five days before the tournament opener.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

