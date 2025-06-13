"Baton Has Been Thrown to Gill": Yograj Singh Slams Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for Early Test Retirement

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh has criticised batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for retiring from Test cricket ahead of the England series. He said both players still had at least five years left in the format and their decision has put extra pressure on a young Indian team. Speaking to InsideSport, Yograj Singh said, “Virat and Rohit shouldn’t have retired from Tests. I told Rohit to get up at 5 AM and run for 20 km to keep himself fit. Virat and Rohit can still play for another 5 years in Test cricket. They should have played. They should be there to see that the baton is passed to the youngsters. The baton has not been passed, it has been thrown to Gill.”

He added, “Even when Yuvraj was retiring I promised him that I will help him become India captain and that we will throw everybody out but he quit."

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement on May 7 while Virat Kohli followed on May 12. The two shared emotional posts on Instagram confirming their decisions. The timing of their exit has raised concerns among cricket experts and fans as India gears up for a five-Test series in England starting later this month. Shubman Gill, who has been appointed Test captain following Rohit’s departure, will lead a largely inexperienced squad in challenging English conditions. Kohli and Rohit have been among India's most consistent performers in Tests over the past decade.

Rohit Sharma ended his Test career with 4301 runs in 67 matches. His batting average was 40.57. Virat Kohli played 123 Test matches and scored 9230 runs. His average was 46.85. He is considered one of India's greatest Test captains.

With Kohli and Rohit gone, the Indian team is entering a new era in red-ball cricket under the leadership of 24-year-old Shubman Gill.