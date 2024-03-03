"Batters haven't been good enough": Beth Mooney on Gujarat's 25-run loss to Delhi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 : Following Gujarat Giants' (GGT) 25-run loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 10th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, GGT skipper Beth Mooney said that the batters have not performed well in the game including him.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Mooney said it was a "disappointing" loss against Delhi since it was "close in the end".

However, she praised Gujarat's bowling attack and said that they were "disciplined" in the first inning.

"Disappointing, we'd have loved to be on the board, it was close in the end, but we needed a big partnership. Fair enough (on the fielding), the bowling has been disciplined, we let them down to be honest, not up to standards, we saw how well they fielded. You want to get off to a good start, but they bowled very well, not being three down in the batting powerplay, it could have been different. The batters haven't been good enough, me included. It's all about putting up the runs on the board going forward," Mooney said.

Recapping the match, Ashleigh Gardner (40 runs from 31 balls) was the only standout batter for the Gujarat-based franchise. Gardner slammed 5 fours and 1 six with a strike rate of 129.03.

Apart from Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield (15 runs from 10 balls), Tanuja Kanwar (13 runs from 16 balls) and Veda Krishnamurthy (12 runs from 13 balls) were other batters who tried their best to clinch the two points for Gujarat but fell short in front of Delhi bowling attack.

On the other hand, Jonassen and Radha led the Delhi bowling attack with their three-wicket hauls in the second inning.

Jonassen bagged some crucial wickets and dismissed Gujarat skipper Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, and Ashleigh Gardner. Meanwhile, Radha removed Veda Krishnamurthy, Kathryn Bryce, and Tanuja Kanwar.

Apart from Jonassen and Radha, Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy picked up a wicket each in their respective spells to restrict Gujarat to 138/8 and clinch a 25-run win. With this win, Delhi hold the top of the WPL 2024 standings with 6 points to their name.

