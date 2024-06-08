"Batters let us down in both games": Sri Lanka captain Hasaranga after defeat against Bangladesh

Dallas [US], June 8 : Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga laid blame on the batters after his side slipped to its second defeat in the T20 World Cup 2024 and stated that hitters let the team down in both of their matches of the tournament.

In the nail-biting match, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by two-wicket at the Grand Prairie Stadium in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

When Sri Lanka batted first, they were in a great position at 100/3 after 14 overs, but they had a terrible collapse to end up at 124/9. Thanks to an outstanding performance with the ball, they extended the match to the very end, but Bangladesh ultimately won with one over remaining.

"We started well in the first 10 overs but in the middle overs, we batted badly. Bowling is our strength. If we had got 150-160 we could have won with our bowling attack. The batters let us down in both games," Hasaranga said in a post-match presentation.

The captain of Sri Lanka stated that his team's bowling attack is capable of defending a score of 150-160, but the hitters are failing the bowlers. Sri Lanka could only muster 77 against South Africa.

"We still have two games and we will try to do our best. Maheesh and I are the two main spinners and we have to attack," he added.

Coming to the match, the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh rivalry once again lived up to the expectations of the spectators as the Tigers left the Lions dazes with a nail-biting two-wicket win at the Grand Prairie Stadium in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Friday (local time).

It was a clash where anticipation was brimming before every delivery. Momentum changed within the blink of an eye and fans were sitting still at the edge of their seats praying for their team to win.

After restricting Sri Lanka to a paltry score of 124/9, Nuwan Thushara and Dhananjaya de Silva made early inroads and delivered two quick blows to Bangladesh.

However, Bangladesh made tough work of it, chasing down a target of 125, arriving at the finish line with six balls to spare and two wickets in hand.

