"Batting at number four is a challenge for me": Ruturaj Gaikwad after scoring maiden ODI hundred

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 4 : Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed his maiden ODI hundred during the second ODI against South Africa. The right-handed batter played a fantastic knock of 105 runs as the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 358 on the board. However, India lost to South Africa in the last over by 4 wickets.

During the post-match presentation, Gaikwad called his maiden ODI hundred as his best yet across formats, given the challenge of batting at number four. "Yes (if it was his best knock). Batting at number four is a challenge for me."

The Indian batter also provided details about his batting process. "In ODI format, even while I was opening, I always wanted to bat till 40-45 overs and capitalize after that. I know how to play 11-40 overs and rotate strike, find my boundary options. It was just about playing the first 10-15 balls well and keep the process. Whenever I'm set, I try to make it long."

"I was not able to do much in last Vijay Hazare Trophy and had a lot of things going on in my mind. I thought for this year, my thought was to stay consistent with my runs, be it in club cricket, white-ball or red-ball cricket. If I get a chance, well and good otherwise, still well and good," Gaikwad added.

Gaikwad opened up about management backing him as a player who can bat at number four.

"I was told that I will bat at number four this series and encouraged to enjoy my game. I feel it is a privilege to have that kind of confidence from management to an opener who can bat at four. Hopefully, I can do well in the last match too. Coach told me to enjoy the game and play my natural game," the Indian batter said.

India was put to bat first by the Proteas, who had the hosts down at 62/2 after dismissals of Rohit Sharma (14) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (22). Virat (102 in 93 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ruturaj (105 in 83 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) put on a 195-run stand for the third wicket, putting India in command.

Later, KL Rahul (66* in 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (24* in 27 balls, with two fours) finished off in style with a quickfire 69-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Marco Jansen (2/63) was the top bowler for the Proteas.

Proteas started off the chase with a flurry of boundaries, but they lost Quinton de Kock early. After that, skipper Temba Bavuma (46 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Markram had a 101-run stand. Markram struck his fourth ODI ton and first as an opener, scoring 110 in 98 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes.

Another partnership of 92 runs between Matthew Breetzke (68 in 64 balls, with five fours) and Dewald Brevis (54 in 34 balls, with a four and five sixes) changed the game in favour of Proteas. In the end, despite Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi's injuries making things easier for India, Keshav Maharaj (10*) and Corbin Bosch (25*) took SA to a memorable win with four wickets and four balls in hand.

Arshdeep Singh (2/54) was the top bowler for India, while Harshit Rana (1/70) figures' changed for worse after one poor over. Prasidh Krishna's poor show, conceding 82 in 8.2 overs was a massive point of difference in SA's win.

An exciting decider awaits on Saturday.

