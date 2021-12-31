BBL: Adelaide Strikers-Sydney Thunder match to proceed despite positive COVID-19 cases

Friday's Big Bash League (BBL) match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder will proceed as scheduled.

Four members of the Sydney Thunder squad have returned positive PCR tests for COVID-19 on Friday and are isolating. The remainder of the squad have returned negative PCR tests and are able to play.

The organisers said The League, Strikers and Thunder, in consultation with SA Health, have worked together to ensure additional safeguards are in place to protect both teams, match officials, fans and the wider community tonight.

"Firstly, our thoughts go to everyone in the community affected by the spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks, including members of our Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder squads," Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said in a statement.

"We thank the Strikers, Thunder and SA Health for their hard work today to ensure this match can proceed. We will continue to work closely with our Clubs, relevant governments, broadcasters, partners and venues to ensure the season continues safely and successfully throughout January," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor