BBL dismisses Tom Curran's appeal, upholds four-match ban

Sydney [Australia], December 24 : Tom Curran's appeal to have his four-match ban for umpire intimidation overturned was dismissed by the Big Bash League (BBL).

Earlier this week, Sydney Sixers import Tom Curran was suspended for the next four games after being found guilty of intimidating an umpire.

Curran was involved in an argument with an official before the Sixers' penultimate match against the Hobart Hurricanes on December 11 in Launceston, when he attempted to finish a practice run-up on the pitch during the warm-up.

Sydney Sixers appealed the decision but BBL decided to hold the ban which means, Curran will miss the next three matches which include Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat.

He already missed the Sixers' victory over the Adelaide Strikers on Friday.

The 28-year-old all-rounder will once again be available for the on-field action on January 3.

BBL general manager Alistair Dobson stated that Curran's remorse over the incident had been acknowledged in the appeal process but respect towards umpires was important as well.

"Umpires are part of the lifeblood of cricket and it is essential they are respected and appreciated by players at all levels of the game. We acknowledge the remorse Tom's shown following the appeal and look forward to seeing him back in Sixers colours," Dobson said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Tom has been a long-time contributor to the BBL and is a clear fan-favourite and someone we hope will continue to play an integral role in the competition moving forward," Dobson added.

Sydney Sixers released a brief statement that expressed Curran's regret over his action.

"I have had a lot of time to reflect on my actions and the incident that occurred in Launceston on December 11. Across my decade long professional career I have always sought to have a friendly and respectful relationship with match officials, which I believe is reflected in the lack of prior code of conduct breaches across the world. Until the moment of the incident, my interactions with Umpire Qureshi on December 11 commenced in a manner consistent with the rest of my professional career, we shared a laugh as he worked through his duties measuring bats in the changeroom. My preparation for every fixture is deeply methodical and my focus is intense during the warmup. Part of my preparation is to do a run through and gauge my run up on that particular surface. I've done this before every match and for me it's part of my routine for every match," Curran said in the statement.

"The interaction with Umpire Qureshi took me by surprise at a time when I was very focused on my pre-match routine. I didn't expect the stand-off that resulted. I deeply regret the way I reacted to it and the resultant impact for Umpire Qureshi, the Sydney Sixers and myself personally. My intention was always to veer off to Umpire Qureshi's right, in a similar way to my run up at the other end. I had never considered running into him and never considered that he would think that was my intention. However, on reflection, I should have repositioned my run up a metre or so to my left. I would not do the same if the situation arose again, and I am sorry. With the benefit of hindsight, I also could have approached Umpire Quereshi during the fixture to discuss the interaction, hear his perspective and offer mine. I regret not doing this," Curran added.

"I am genuinely sorry that I chose to continue to practice my run up in the direction of Umpire Qureshi and if he ever thought I sought to make physical contact with him. I would like to apologise to everyone that this has affected and thank those who have supported me through this incredibly difficult time, particularly Hannah Barnes, Greg Mail, Rachael Haynes and all of the Sixers' players and staff. I look forward to rejoining my teammates and returning to the field on January 3 in Coffs Harbour," Curran concluded.

