BBL: Melbourne Stars sign Queensland spinner Mitchell Swepson

Melbourne [Australia], February 6 : Big Bash League outfit Melbourne Stars signed Queensland legspinner Mitchell Swepson on a three-year deal on the final day of the BBL's first player movement window.

When Colin Munro was injured, Swepson was Brisbane Heat's acting captain during the recent BBL season. Swepson played for the Heat for a decade and played a crucial part in their 2023-24 BBL title win. In the following season, he didn't have the best of the campaign as he took just four scalps in nine games with an economy rate of 8.93.

"First of all, I'd like to thank the Brisbane Heat for all the opportunities they gave me and kickstarting my T20 career. I'll be forever grateful for all of the support they've given me and my family over the years," Swepson said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I'm really excited to sign for the Stars and watching from afar this year, the team took some huge steps forward. I can't wait to head to Melbourne and the MCG next summer and get stuck in to working with Stoin [Marcus Stoinis], Peter Moores and the team," he added.

Swepson has played T20I cricket for Australia but has been absent from international cricket since 2022.

"We've been on the lookout for a high performing domestic spinner and Mitch will form an important part of the Stars attack over the next 3 years," Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch said.

"As well as his talent with the ball, Mitch is a very experienced T20 player in Australia, will provide valuable leadership and support to Marcus Stoinis and, at 31, is at the peak of his powers," he added.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades signed Hobart Hurricanes title-winning opener Caleb Jewell. He has been traded on a two-year deal. Renegades also signed free agents Jason Behrendorff and Brendan Doggett.

