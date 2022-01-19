BBL: Perth Scorchers penalized for using replacement player incorrectly

Perth Scorchers were found guilty of a breach of the Big Bash League (BBL) Player Contracting and Remuneration Rules (Rules) at a Cricket Australia Code of Conduct Commission hearing.

The Scorchers fielded Central Local Replacement Player Brayden Stepien during their Big Bash League match against the Adelaide Strikers at Adelaide Oval on Friday, January 14.

Stepien kept wicket for 14 overs during the Strikers' batting innings despite not being part of the Scorchers' 18-player squad.

"At the hearing, Commissioner Alan Sullivan QC heard evidence from representatives of both Clubs and Cricket Australia. He determined that Stepien was an ineligible player for the match and as such, the decision to field Stepien was a breach of the Rules," said an official statement.

The Commissioner determined the penalty for the Scorchers would be the deduction of their Bash Boost point earned on the night. He noted the unique and challenging circumstances of the current Big Bash League season and the low impact of this breach.

For clarity, the Bash Boost point from that match will not be awarded to the Strikers.

( With inputs from ANI )

