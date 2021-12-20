BBL: Sydney Thunder rope in Pakistan pacer Muhammad Hasnain

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder on Monday announced the signing of Pakistan pacer Muhammad Hasnain.

Hasnain joins a Thunder squad that already boasts pace bowlers Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Tremain, Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, and Brendan Doggett.

According to Thunder's Ben Cutting, who played alongside the youngster at Quetta, Hasnain is certain to 'hurry up' plenty of BBL batters - if given the opportunity.

"He bowls fast; easily at 150 km/h. He's a lovely young kid, and his team back home is keen for him to learn about the game and to also come out here and bowl fast," Sydney Thunder's website quoted Cutting as saying.

"Muhammad is going to love bowling in Australia. We have faster pitches and bigger boundaries - conditions that are far more conducive to bowling fast than they are in Pakistan," he added.

In 2019 Hasnain declared his arrival as a future star in 2019 when, at just 19, he entered the sport's record books as the youngest bowler to take a hattrick in a T20I match.

Sydney Thunder have won two out of four games in the ongoing BBL and will next meet Sydney Sixers on December 26.

( With inputs from ANI )

