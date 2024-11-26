BCA President hails Vaibhav Suryavanshi on becoming youngest player to be sold in IPL history

New Delhi [India], November 26 : Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Rakesh Tiwari on Monday lauded Vaibhav Suryavanshi as the youngster became the youngest player to be sold in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During the IPL mega auction, surprises continued to catch fans off-guard after Suryavanshi became a Royal for Rs 1.1 crore.

In a video shared by BCA, Rakesh Tiwari said that Vaibhav has brought glory to his home state Bihar, and added that the 13-year-old will bring glory to the nation one day.

"...This boy has brought glory to our state. And I can say confidently that this boy will bring glory to the country one day. I congratulate and give my best wishes to Vaibhav Suryavanshi for this achievement...," Rakesh Tiwari said.

It was an all-out bidding war for the 13-year-old after Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals fought hard to land him in their squad. In the end RR made the winning bid of Rs 1.1 crore.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player on the list. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at just 12 years and 284 days old. Last month, he was part of India U19's match against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a 58-ball century.

In five first-class matches, Vaibhav has scored 100 runs, with a highest score of 41. He is currently participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Vaibhav's father Sanjeev Suryavanshi reflected on the struggles and the pivotal role played by Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) President Rakesh Tiwari, in shaping Vaibhav's remarkable cricketing journey.

"If Rakesh Tiwai sir wasn't there I don't think my child would have got the chance to play cricket for Bihar. We even had to sell our land due to financial issues but I'm happy for Vaibhav. He is a still a kid and might not understand what he has done today. I would like to thank Rakesh Tiwari sir who saw a potential in my son and gave him the chance," Sanjeev Suryavanshi was quoted in a release from BCA as saying.

Currently representing Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he made his T20 debut against Rajasthan on November 23.

