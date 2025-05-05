BCA President Rakesh Tiwari applauds Vaibhav Suryavanshi after record-breaking IPL heroics

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 5 : The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), which has focused in recent years on grassroots talent scouting, celebrated a historic moment on Monday as young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a stunning performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). BCA President Rakesh Tiwari, who watched the match from the stands alongside the Rajasthan Royals chairman, expressed immense pride in Suryavanshi's achievement and confidence in his bright future.

At the age of 14 years and 33 days old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history and became T20's youngest centurion ever during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. During the match, he smashed a quickfire 101 in just 38 balls, consisting of seven fours and 11 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 265.79, making a mockery of a 210-run chase by GT.

In five matches during the ongoing season, Vaibhav has made 155 runs at an average of 31.00, with a strike rate of over 209.

"Vaibhav has once again made Bihar and the entire country proud. Scoring the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history at just 14 years old is nothing short of extraordinary. His fearless approach, incredible skill, and maturity beyond his years are inspiring," said Rakesh Tiwari as quoted by the BCA press release.

"I have always believed he is destined for greatness, and today he has taken another giant step towards it. This is just the beginning of a truly remarkable journey," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted that there was a lot of "hard work" behind batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi's success in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Prime Minister Modi was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 7th Khelo India Youth Games via videoconferencing.

I have seen in the IPL, the son of Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's spectacular performance. At such a young age, Vaibhav has set such a great record. There is a lot of hard work behind Vaibhav's performance," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"To bring his talent to the forefront, he has played many matches at different levels. The more you play, the more you will shine. Competing in matches and competitions as much as possible is very important. The NDA government has always given it the highest priority in its policies," he added.

