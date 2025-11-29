BCB drops several players from BPL auction after corruption probe findings

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 29 : The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has dropped several players from the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) auction, scheduled for November 30 in Dhaka, following the conclusions of a corruption probe into last season's tournament, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The decision comes after an independent inquiry committee was set up to investigate multiple corruption allegations that emerged during the previous BPL season.

While the BCB did not disclose the names of the players involved, their exclusion from the BPL auction was based solely on observations in the report, which did not result in any formal charges. Neither the BCB nor the inquiry committee has issued any official allegations against the players, according to ESPNcricinfo.

After reviewing the findings submitted by the three-member committee, the BCB established an integrity unit and appointed Alex Marshall as its independent chair.

In a statement on November 29, the BCB said that following advice from the independent chair of its integrity unit, several individualsincluding some playerswere not invited to take part in BPL season 12 to help strengthen the league's integrity measures.

"In preparing for BPL season 12, the governing council received advice from the independent chair of the integrity unit on steps necessary to further safeguard the league. Based on that advice, a number of individuals, including some players, have not been invited to participate in this year's tournament," the BCB statement said.

The BCB said the restriction on these cricketers only applies to the BPL.

"This is a BPL-specific measure taken to ensure fairness of the investigation process and to protect the integrity of the league. It does not apply to other domestic cricket events conducted under the jurisdiction of the BCB," the statement reads further as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Coming to the BPL 2025 season, Fortune Barishal won their second successive title by defeating Chittagong Kings by three wickets in the final.

