BCB grants Mustafizur Rahman NOC, Bangladeshi seamer set to join DC for IPL 2025

New Delhi [India] May 16 : Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahman has been "granted" a no-objection certificate (NOC) on Friday by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to link up with Delhi Capitals (DC) for the period from 18-24 May 2025 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), according to ESPNcricinfo.

The BCB confirmed that Mustafizur would be available for Bangladesh's first T20I against UAE in Sharjah on Saturday before travelling to India.

On Wednesday, DC announced Mustafizur as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Mustafizur, who made his IPL debut in 2016, previously represented the Delhi Capitals during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2022, he picked up eight wickets in eight matches with an economy of 7.62, and in the following season, he played two matches for Delhi Capitals.

Throughout his IPL career, the 29-year-old has played 38 matches, claiming 38 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84. He has played for different franchises in the league, forming a reputation for bowling effectively in all phases of an innings.

With 132 wickets in 106 T20IS for Bangladesh, Mustafizur has established himself as one of the leading left-arm pacers in white-ball cricket. Across all T20 competitions in the domestic circuit and globally, he has taken 351 wickets in 281 matches.

On Friday, DC seamer Starc confirmed that he wouldn't be travelling to India for the remainder of IPL 2025, according to ESPNcricinfo. Starc is DC's highest wicket-taker so far in the season with 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 26.14.

DC batters Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs have confirmed their return to India, but Stubbs will be available only for the league phase, after which he will leave for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, as he has been named in the South Africa squad.

