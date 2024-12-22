BCB reveal central contract for Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 22 : The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday unveiled their Central Contract list for women's national players for the period of 1st October 2024 to 30th June 2025.

Four players remain in the same Grade A category as they were in the previous period, including all-format captain Nigar Sultana.

While there were only two players last time out in Grade B, the list has been revised to accommodate six players.

Sharmin Akter Supta, Murshida Khatun, Maruta Akter, all have received upgrades to Grade B from Grade C, thanks to their impressive performances.

Grade A: Nigar Sultana Joty, Farzana Hague, Ritu Moni. Nahida Akter

Grade B: Fahima Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sharmin Akter Supta, Murshida Khatun, Maruta Akter, Rabeya

Grade C: Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondol, Jahanara Alam, Shoma Akter

Grade D: Disha Biswas, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani

The Board has introduced a new match and series winning bonus for the centrally contracted players.

This initiative will reward players based on their performance in matches and series against teams, depending on their ICC rankings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor