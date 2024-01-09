BCB to reschedule Test series against Zimbabwe to prepare for T20 WC: Reports

New Delhi, Jan 9 Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is planning a strategic move to reschedule the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe, aiming to optimise preparation time for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled in USA and West Indies from June 1, say reports.

BCB official said rescheduling is expected to be made in the coming days.

"It is not a fact that we are going to abandon the two Tests against Zimbabwe, and certainly we will play the two Tests (against Zimbabwe), but when we will play that Test is something we need to decide," stated BCB Cricket Operation Chairman Jalal Yunus to Cricbuzz.

Bangladesh's preparation for the T20 World Cup is set to kick off with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on January 19. Following the BPL, the national team is scheduled for a home series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

The initial plan involves Sri Lanka playing two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, followed by Bangladesh engaging in two Tests and five T20Is against Zimbabwe in May.

"BCB is mulling with the idea of rescheduling the Tests as that will give them some extra time to prepare for the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is expected to arrive on January 20 and following his arrival BCB will chalk plans for the mega event," the report said.

If the Test series is rescheduled, it offers the BCB an opportunity to send the team to the USA earlier, allowing them to acclimate to the conditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor