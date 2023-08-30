BCB's senior physician drops major hint on Ebadot Hussain's availability for World Cup

Dubai [UAE], August 30 : Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) senior physician, Debashis Chowdhury has dropped a major hint on key pacer Ebadot Hossain's fitness and availability for the World Cup in Octorber and November.

The participation of Bangladesh's key bowler Hossain in the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is uncertain due to a severe injury blow, as ICC reported.

Hossain's availability for the World Cup in October-November is in doubt due to a knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against Afghanistan in July.

The BCB's senior physician, Debashis Chowdhury, spoke about the upcoming surgery and mentioned that, currently, it's impossible to provide a specific timeline for Ebadot's recovery.

“Ebadot consulted a knee specialist in London this week. Upon extensive review of his condition, it was decided that Ebadot would undergo a LEFT ACL reconstruction and meniscal repair," ICC quoted Chowdhury as saying.

“At this stage, we are not in a position to provide further details including the rehab process and expected timeframe for recovery. However, we are fully committed to helping and supporting the player in every way possible in his journey towards returning to cricket," he added.

The pacer had left his run-up in the 42nd over of the Afghanistan innings and walked off the field. It was later revealed that the bowler suffered from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has officially confirmed that the fast bowler is scheduled to undergo knee surgery in London today, 30 August. This development raises concerns about his availability for the World Cup.

Ebadot made his ODI debut in 2022 and has represented his country in 12 games. He has bagged 22 wickets at an average of 22.9 in the format.

Bangladesh will kick off their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on October 7 in Dharamsala.

