BCCI announces Adidas as Team India kit sponsor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Monday that German sporting goods multinational Adidas has been signed as the new kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team. Adidas will replace Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd, maker of Killer Jeans, which came in as interim sponsor after the then-sponsor Mobile Premier League Sports (MPL Sports) pulled out of the deal midway.

"I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world's leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas," Jay Shah tweeted on Monday.The current sponsor, Killer Jeans, will have its contract expire on May 31, after which the Adidas deal will take effect. Prior to Killer Jeans, MPL was India's kit sponsor. Killer, a clothing brand, took over the kit sponsorship from MPL, which wanted to end its contract, which was set to expire in 2023. For a three-year deal, MPL paid the Indian board 6.5 lakh per match and 9 crores in royalties.

The BCCI is also looking for a new primary sponsor after reports surfaced that the current sponsor, Byju's, was willing to end its contract before the deadline in November 2023. India will be hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup this year from October-November