BCCI announces changes in home season schedule

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday issued a revised calendar, making two changes to India's upcoming home season schedule.

The first change in the schedule is the change in venue of the first T20I against Bangladesh on October 6 from Dharamsala to Gwalior. The change has been made due to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) in the dressing room.

This will be the first match taking place at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium since batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.

The second change is the swap of venues for the first and second T20Is against England, taking place in Kolkata and Chennai, respectively, in January 2025.

"The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6th October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms," BCCI said in a statement.

"The match in Gwalior marks the inaugural international fixture at the city's new stadium - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium - and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs," the statement added.

While confirming the swap in venue for the England series, BCCI confirmed that there won't be a change in the dates of both games.

"The Board further announces a swap in the venues of the first and second T20Is against England. Chennai, originally scheduled to host the first T20I will now host the second while Kolkata will host the opening T20I instead of the second, as announced earlier. The dates for the first T20I (22nd January 2025) and the second T20I (25th January 2025) remain the same. The venue change was necessitated following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations," BCCI confirmed in the statement.

India's 2024-25 home international season will begin with two Tests and three T20Is against Bangladesh. The series will be played from September 19 to October 12.

After the conclusion of the series, New Zealand will visit for three Test matches from October 16 to November 5.

India will play against England in five T20Is and three ODIIs from January 22 to February 12.

Before the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the ODIs against the Three Lions are India's only scheduled 50-over games.

