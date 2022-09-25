BCCI announces election schedule

The election season for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has begun, with the electoral officer publishing the schedule.In a seven-page letter given to state associations on Saturday (September 24), the deadline for state units to nominate their members was Saturday (September 24), and nominations are due on October 11 and 12. The polls will take place in Mumbai on October 18, the day of the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“The Electoral Officer, BCCI, hereby invites Full Members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to submit applications to have their respective representatives (‘Representatives’) included in the Electoral Roll for the Election to be held at the General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, on 18 October 2022. AK Joti, a former Chief Election Commissioner of India, is the Electoral Officer. As per the notice, only a nominated representative of the state unit can contest in the election.