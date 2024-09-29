BCCI announces hike in match fees for IPL 2025, players to earn Rs 7.5 lakh per game

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced a massive hike in match fees for IPL players starting from 2025.

Every cricketer in the IPL will now get Rs 7.5 lakh per match and can earn up to Rs 1.05 crore if he plays all the league matches in a season, which implies that teams will compensate players for their appearances throughout the season in addition to the amount stated in their contracts.

The 36-year-old took to his official social media handle and said that each franchise will allocate Rs. 12.60 crore (USD 1 million approx.) as match fees for the entire IPL season, starting next year.

"In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the #IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount. Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the #IPL and our players!" Jay Shah wrote on X.

https://x.com/JayShah/status/1840027111530328372

The IPL governing council introduced significant updates for the 2025 season on Saturday, including an increased retention limit, the return of the Right-to-Match (RTM) option, and a higher auction purse, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Franchises can now retain up to six players each, with the RTM option reinstated, and the Impact Player rule will remain in place. For the upcoming mega auction, the auction purse has been raised to Rs 120 crore (approximately USD 14.33 million), an increase of Rs 20 crore from the previous year.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the finalised retention rules will be shared with the ten franchises soon. Notably, of the six players that franchises can retain, at least one must be an uncapped Indian player.

The other five can be either Indian or overseas players. The retention can be through direct retention, a mix of retention and RTM, or solely RTM options.

If a franchise chooses to retain five players, the following amounts will be deducted from their purse:

- For the first three retentions: Rs 18 crore, Rs 14 crore, and Rs 11 crore, respectively.

- For the remaining two retentions: Rs 18 crore and Rs 14 crore, respectively

This results in a total deduction of Rs 75 crore from the overall purse of Rs 120 crore for retaining five players.

For uncapped players, the IPL has retained the amount of Rs 4 crore, as was the case in the 2021 mega auction. Thus, if a franchise retains six players, they will have Rs 79 crore deducted from their purse, leaving them with Rs 41 crore for the auction.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor