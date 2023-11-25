BCCI announces India squad for U19 Men's Asia Cup

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the men's U19 squad for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup.

"The Junior Cricket Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2023 to be played in the UAE. Defending champions India are also the most successful side in the tournament having won the trophy eight times," BCCI said in a statement.

India's U19 squad will consist of 15 members and three travelling standby players. The selection committee has also named four additional reserve players. The reserve players will not be part of the touring contingent.

Squad: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari.

Travelling standby players: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Mohammed Amaan

Reserve players: Digvijay Patil, Jayanth Goyat, P Vignesh, Kiran Chormale.

The tournament will start from December 8 and continue till December 17. India will play Afghanistan on December 8 to start their campaign.

