BCCI announces release of IEOI for Team India sponsorship rights, blocks online gaming, betting, gambling, tobacco brands from bidding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced the release of the Invitation for Expression of Interest for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights.

In a statement, BCCI said, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India ("BCCI") invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the National Team Lead Sponsor Rights. Accordingly, the BCCI is issuing an Invitation for Expression of Interest for National Team Lead Sponsor Rights ("IEOI"), which provides the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids. The IEOI will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 5,00,000 (Indian Rupees Five Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax."

The bidders may note the following timelines with respect to the IEOI:

-Date of release of IEOI: September 2, 2025

-Last date to purchase the IEOI: September 12, 2025

-Date of submission of bid Documents: September 16, 2025

Bidders are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the IEOI to sponsorship@bcci.tv. It is clarified that the IEOI documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable IEOI fee.

Any bidder wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the IEOI. However, only those satisfying the eligibility requirements set out in the IEOI and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the IEOI does not entitle any person to bid.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the IEOI process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.

The parties ineligible to bid are those engaged in online gaming, betting, gambling services or similar services in India or across the world.

"Bidder, including any of its Group companies: (i) should not be engaged in online money gaming, betting or gambling services or similar services in India or anywhere in the world; (ii) should not provide any online money gaming, betting or gambling services or similar services to any Person in India; and (iii) should not have any investment or ownership interest in any Person engaged in betting or gambling services in India. To clarify, a bidder, including any of its Group companies, engaged in any activities/business that is prohibited under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 is not permitted to submit a bid."

Also, the bidder, including any of its group companies "should not be directly or indirectly engaged in the business of crypto trading or crypto exchange, crypto token or any business of a similar nature"

"A bidder operating or engaged in multiple brand/product categories, one of which falls under either the Blocked Brand Categories or Prohibited Brand Categories, shall not be permitted to submit a bid in respect of such Blocked Brand Categories or Prohibited Brand Categories. However, the bidder may submit a bid in respect of any other Brand Category that does not fall under either the Blocked Brand Categories or Prohibited Brand Categories," the statement from BCCI said.

"Bidders are prohibited from submitting bids through surrogate brands. Surrogate branding refers to any attempt to indirectly submit a bid on behalf of a different entity or Person through the use of a different entity or person. This includes, but is not limited to, the use of different names, brands, identity or logos," the statement added.

On blocked brand categories, BCCI said, "The following Brand Categories are blocked on account of the BCCI having existing sponsors within the said Brand Categories ("Blocked Brand Categories") -Athleisure and Sportswear Manufacturer; -Banks, Banking and Financial Service and Non-Banking Financial Companies -Non-Alcoholic Cold Beverages -Fans, Mixer Grinders and Safety Locks; and Insurance."

"Do note that, no bidder, except the relevant existing sponsor of the BCCI in the said Brand Categories, may bid for the said Brand Categories listed above," the statement added.

Brands promoting betting or gambling services, cryptocurrency, online money gaming or any such activities under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, tobacco and those "likely to offend public morals, such as, including but not limited to, pornography." are prohibited from bidding.

