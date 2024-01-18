BCCI announces release of request for proposals for WPL 2024 opening ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the release of requests for proposals for staging the opening ceremony for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024.

"The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the rights and obligations to stage the Opening Ceremony for the Women's Premier League for Season 2024," BCCI said in an official statement.

"The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Request for Proposal' ("RFP") which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The RFP will be available for purchase till January 29, 2024," it further read.

"Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee," the statement read.

"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid. BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason," the statement concluded.

Earlier it was reported that Delhi and Bengaluru are likely to host the upcoming edition of the action-packed WPL this year.

The maiden event was held in March 2023 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, and a source from BCCI confirmed that they now plan to expand it to other locations.

Five teams - UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians - are ready to put their best foot forward, vying for the prestigious trophy.

Teams have already picked players for their squads after the conclusion of the WPL 2024 auction in December last year. The 2024 Women's Premier League auction saw Kashvee Gautam creating history, as Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped player. She was snapped up by Gujarat Giants for a whopping INR 2 crore.

