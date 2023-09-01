BCCI announces release of request for quotation for official partner rights for BCCI events

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the release of Request for Quotation for Official Partner Rights for BCCI Events.

The BCCI invited bids from reputed entities for acquiring the official partner rights for BCCI events.

"The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Quotation’ (“RFQ”) document which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the RFQ documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The RFQ will be available for purchase till September 13, 2023," it further added.

"Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFQ to rfq@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFQ documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFQ fee," the statement by BCCI further read.

Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFQ. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFQ and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFQ does not entitle any person to bid.

The attention of the interested parties is brought to Annexure B which details certain brand categories in which the interested party cannot bid.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.

