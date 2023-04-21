BCCI announces schedule for IPL playoffs, Ahmedabad to host final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the venues and dates of the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2023. The first qualifier and the eliminator is supposed to be held on May 23 and 24, 2023 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai whereas the second qualifier will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26 and 28, 2023 respectively.

Last year's final was also held in Ahmedabad, with newcomers Gujarat Titans taking on Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash. It was the Hardik Pandya-led side that had emerged triumphant.